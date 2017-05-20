GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors beat Spurs in Game 3 of Western Conference Finals

San Antonio Spurs guard Kyle Anderson knocks the ball from a driving Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee in Game 3 of of the Western Conference finals on Sat., May 2017. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors won a hard fought battle to beat the Spurs in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals in San Antonio Saturday.

Spurs star Kawhi Leonars sat out the game after suffering an injury earlier in the series.
Warriors star Stephen Curry passed Rick Barry to become the Warriors all-time postseason points leader with more than 1,770 points.

The Warriors lead the series 3-0.

