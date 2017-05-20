Warriors beat Spurs in Game 3 of Western Conference Finals

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KGO) --The Golden State Warriors won a hard fought battle to beat the Spurs in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals in San Antonio Saturday.
Spurs star Kawhi Leonars sat out the game after suffering an injury earlier in the series.
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Warriors star Stephen Curry passed Rick Barry to become the Warriors all-time postseason points leader with more than 1,770 points.
The Warriors lead the series 3-0.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.