Warriors capturing hearts as far away as China

We've come to expect the Warriors hype in the Bay Area. There's no doubt fans of the team are spread across the nation, but did you know Golden State is also hugely popular throughout the world, especially in China?"They have big stars like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant," says Lucas Li, who is a native of China and a big fan of the Warriors. "They love sharing the ball, and they love shooting threes, and the excitement of them is really high."This season, the Warriors are leading the league in official merchandise sales in the Chinese market, and Stephen Curry recently overtook Kobe Bryant for the most individual jersey sales in the country, as well. China is a country that loves to win, as much as it loves a superstar, or this case, a group of them!"The Warriors are a West Coast team, so a 7 o'clock start over there, is a 10 o'clock start in the morning for Beijing, which is a lot better than an East Coast team," says Chen.Howard Chen, an ESPN International producer, says the success of the Warriors, combined with the team's location, specifically in the Pacific Time Zone, makes rooting for the team an easy call. Players such as Curry also seem to be more relatable to the Chinese."If they're not as athletically inclined, well you know, there's hope for them, because you know what, if they go to the gym and practice a ton, they could maybe be like Steph Curry, so he's kind of like a symbol of hope," said Chen.Former Bay Area resident Emily Tang is now a host with FansTang, a major entertainment company that creates video and digital content exclusively for the Chinese market. She says basketball isn't just a means of cultural exchange between China and the United States. It's a money maker for the NBA, who in recent years has invested heavily in marketing and digital streaming to help spread the game."The percentage of people who are NBA fans in China is more than half of the population of people here in the States," said Tang. "There's just a lot of people in China, that's what it comes down to."The Warriors have also capitalized on the interest by tapping into the market. The team is currently selling hats and jerseys that celebrate the country's heritage.Viewership of the NBA Finals in China via Tencent, a mobile platform, has so far averaged more than 30 million web clicks per game.