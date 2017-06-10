  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors, Cavaliers arrive in the Bay Area for Game 5

EMBED </>More Videos

Both the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the Bay Area for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. (KGO-TV)

by Lonni Rivera
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Both the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the Bay Area for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Cavs are staying at the St. Regis hotel where they arrived Saturday.

The team ignored fan requests for greetings and autographs as they entered the hotel with serious looks, and their headphones on.

PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017


The Cavaliers arrived shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday by bus at the hotel.

Once the two buses parked the players walked into the hotel.

SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7

Fans of King James had to wait. LeBron James was the last person to get off the bus.

The crowd cheered for him at first but those cheers turned quickly into boos with lots of trash talking about Monday's game.

"It's time for the fans to celebrate at home. I think it's good for the fans to celebrate at home. I'm ok with that," one Warriors fan said.

"I doubt that they will be able to win it but if they do what they did last night I think they can win a Game 5," a Cavaliers fan said.

The Warriors arrived back home in the Bay Saturday after their loss in Cleveland.

Fans on both sides acknowledge the Cavaliers played a good game. That kept the team alive in this series.

But now the Warriors have a chance to win in at home, and judging from Saturday's crowd Dub Nation is behind them.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballstephen currykevin durantdraymond greenu.s. & worldCleveland CavaliersOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7
Warriors facing off against rival Cavaliers in Game 5 Monday on ABC7
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 3
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 1
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind the scenes of 2017 NBA Finals
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
VIDEO: Warriors arrive in the Bay Area for Game 5 of the NBA Finals
Draymond Green eyes Game 5 redemption, not technical KO
LeBron, Cavs end Warriors' perfect postseason run in Game 4
Kyrie Irving: Warriors' 'chatter' gave Cavs 'extra motivation' in Game 4
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
A's and Rays split rare scheduled doubleheader
Twins send out Turley for first big-league start vs. Giants
Dozier, Vargas HRs lead Berrios, Twins over Giants 3-2
Girls soccer team cuts hair to honor disqualified teammate
More Sports
Top Stories
Anti-Sharia law, Unity rallies held in Santa Clara
VIDEO: Warriors arrive in the Bay Area for Game 5 of the NBA Finals
Everything you need to know about deadly Denny's fight saga
2 toddlers die after being left in car for 15 hours
Palo Alto police ask for help in solving cold case
Tyson recalls chicken due to undeclared allergens
USS Gabrielle Giffords military ship commissioned in her honor
Show More
Fatal motorcycle crash causes backup on I-580 in Livermore
Cavs beat Warriors 137-116 in heated Game 4 of NBA Finals
2 hospitalized after Brentwood officer-involved shooting
Suspects seriously hurt after chase ends in fiery crash in La Mirada
MUGSHOTS: 12 alleged gang members arrested in turf war
More News
Top Video
Anti-Sharia law, Unity rallies held in Santa Clara
700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs recalled
VIDEO: Warriors arrive in the Bay Area for Game 5 of the NBA Finals
Everything you need to know about deadly Denny's fight saga
More Video