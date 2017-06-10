Both the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the Bay Area for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.The Cavs are staying at the St. Regis hotel where they arrived Saturday.The team ignored fan requests for greetings and autographs as they entered the hotel with serious looks, and their headphones on.The Cavaliers arrived shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday by bus at the hotel.Once the two buses parked the players walked into the hotel.Fans of King James had to wait. LeBron James was the last person to get off the bus.The crowd cheered for him at first but those cheers turned quickly into boos with lots of trash talking about Monday's game."It's time for the fans to celebrate at home. I think it's good for the fans to celebrate at home. I'm ok with that," one Warriors fan said."I doubt that they will be able to win it but if they do what they did last night I think they can win a Game 5," a Cavaliers fan said.The Warriors arrived back home in the Bay Saturday after their loss in Cleveland.Fans on both sides acknowledge the Cavaliers played a good game. That kept the team alive in this series.But now the Warriors have a chance to win in at home, and judging from Saturday's crowd Dub Nation is behind them.