Warriors-Cavs fighting for Game 3 of NBA Finals

The Warriors are making it rain in Cleveland.Golden State hit an NBA Finals record nine 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 39-31 lead over the Cavaliers in Game 3 on Wednesday night. The shooting barrage comes one game after they hit a finals record 18 from long range in Game 2.Kyle Korver is dunking, LeBron James is hitting everything in sight and Cleveland has forced nine turnovers in the first 18 minutes of Game 3. And yet, the Warriors still lead.Golden State holds a 46-45 advantage midway through the second quarter, thanks to some timely baskets from David West and 16 assists on 17 made baskets.James has 23 points on 10-for-11 shooting and the Cavaliers are shooting 50 percent from the field. So many things are going right for them in their first home game of the series. But the margin for error is so small against a Warriors machine that has steamrolled through the playoffs.Korver brought the crowd to its feet with a dunk - just his second of the season - and James scored on a spectacular left-handed reverse layup to win a one-on-one matchup with Kevin Durant.Klay Thompson has 18 points for the Warriors.