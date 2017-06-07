Warriors-Cavs fighting for Game 3 of NBA Finals

CLEVELAND (KGO) --The Warriors are making it rain in Cleveland.
Golden State hit an NBA Finals record nine 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 39-31 lead over the Cavaliers in Game 3 on Wednesday night. The shooting barrage comes one game after they hit a finals record 18 from long range in Game 2.
SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7
Kyle Korver is dunking, LeBron James is hitting everything in sight and Cleveland has forced nine turnovers in the first 18 minutes of Game 3. And yet, the Warriors still lead.
Golden State holds a 46-45 advantage midway through the second quarter, thanks to some timely baskets from David West and 16 assists on 17 made baskets.
James has 23 points on 10-for-11 shooting and the Cavaliers are shooting 50 percent from the field. So many things are going right for them in their first home game of the series. But the margin for error is so small against a Warriors machine that has steamrolled through the playoffs.
Korver brought the crowd to its feet with a dunk - just his second of the season - and James scored on a spectacular left-handed reverse layup to win a one-on-one matchup with Kevin Durant.
Klay Thompson has 18 points for the Warriors.
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the Warriors-Cavs 2017 NBA Finals
ESPN and ABC's coverage of Game 3 of the NBA Finals starts at 5:30 p.m. on ABC7. And right before that join ABC7's Larry Beil and Mike Shumann for the Dubs on 7 pregame show, brought to you by Jeep. Shu will be live in Cleveland. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.
Click here for full coverage on the Warriors, including game recaps, photo galleries, and exclusive interviews.
We want to see your Warriors fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7 and we may show them online or on TV.
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017