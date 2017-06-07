GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors-Cavs fighting for Game 3 of NBA Finals

Warriors forward Kevin Durant defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (KGO) --
The Warriors are making it rain in Cleveland.

Golden State hit an NBA Finals record nine 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 39-31 lead over the Cavaliers in Game 3 on Wednesday night. The shooting barrage comes one game after they hit a finals record 18 from long range in Game 2.

SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7

Kyle Korver is dunking, LeBron James is hitting everything in sight and Cleveland has forced nine turnovers in the first 18 minutes of Game 3. And yet, the Warriors still lead.

Golden State holds a 46-45 advantage midway through the second quarter, thanks to some timely baskets from David West and 16 assists on 17 made baskets.

James has 23 points on 10-for-11 shooting and the Cavaliers are shooting 50 percent from the field. So many things are going right for them in their first home game of the series. But the margin for error is so small against a Warriors machine that has steamrolled through the playoffs.

Korver brought the crowd to its feet with a dunk - just his second of the season - and James scored on a spectacular left-handed reverse layup to win a one-on-one matchup with Kevin Durant.

Klay Thompson has 18 points for the Warriors.

PHOTOS: Celebrities at the Warriors-Cavs 2017 NBA Finals
ESPN and ABC's coverage of Game 3 of the NBA Finals starts at 5:30 p.m. on ABC7. And right before that join ABC7's Larry Beil and Mike Shumann for the Dubs on 7 pregame show, brought to you by Jeep. Shu will be live in Cleveland. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.
Click here for full coverage on the Warriors, including game recaps, photo galleries, and exclusive interviews.
We want to see your Warriors fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7 and we may show them online or on TV.

PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsnba finalsNBAlebron jamesstephen currykevin durantdraymond greenOaklandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
#DUBSON7: Get latest Golden State Warriors news here
SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors facing off against rival Cavaliers in Game 3 on ABC7
Vendors selling Warriors gear pumped for NBA Playoffs
Fans gearing up for Game 3 of NBA Finals in Cleveland
ESPN Deportes' Alvaro Martin talks Warriors, Cavs at NBA Finals game 3
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Warriors facing off against rival Cavaliers in Game 3 on ABC7
Football legend John Madden attends Livermore fundraiser
Blue Jays avoid sweep by beating the Athletics 7-5
Vendors selling Warriors gear pumped for NBA Playoffs
More Sports
Top Stories
Fugitive Va. sex offender arrested near SF homeless shelter
Trial ends for man accused of stuffing body into suitcase
Woman charged for allegedly putting meth in toddler's mouth in Berkeley
Vendors selling Warriors gear pumped for NBA Playoffs
BART recovering from systemwide delays, delays on San Francisco line to SFO remain
Fans gearing up for Game 3 of NBA Finals in Cleveland
Football legend John Madden attends Livermore fundraiser
Show More
Comey: Trump sought to 'lift the cloud' of investigation
Stolen tracking devices help Santa Clara police catch thieves
SF man faces felony charges in disabled parking placard scheme
Bay Area, Cleveland food banks compete in fundraising challenge
Reports of aggressive coyotes prompt San Francisco trail closures
More News
Photos
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 3
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
More Photos