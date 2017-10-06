#warriors fans in China rocking some old school classics. pic.twitter.com/3EXIpFFZck — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) October 3, 2017

#warriors center JaVale McGee making new friends in China. pic.twitter.com/6fPubAutwZ — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) October 3, 2017

Stephen Curry is the face of the Warriors franchise. But in China, there's another face they've grown to love, Laurence Scott, the official host and commentator for the team.Laurence has worked in Bay Area media for years. But now thousands, maybe millions watch him in China.