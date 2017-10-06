GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors Commentator Laurence Scott finds stardom in China

Warriors Commentator Laurence Scott appears with ABC7 Sports Director Larry Beil in China on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SHENZHEN, China (KGO) --
Stephen Curry is the face of the Warriors franchise. But in China, there's another face they've grown to love, Laurence Scott, the official host and commentator for the team.

RELATED: Warriors arrive in China to play 2 preseason games

Laurence has worked in Bay Area media for years. But now thousands, maybe millions watch him in China.

VIDEO: Find out what Warriors stars had to say on Media Day 2017

Watch the video player above for more from the Golden State Warriors trip to China.
Larry Beil will be reporting from China all week - you can follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

Click here for more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorschinau.s. & worldstephen currykevin durantdraymond greenNBAsteve kerr
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Warriors arrive in China to play 2 preseason games
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
State Warriors fans in China pay big bucks to see NBA games on a global stage
The Steph Show just as popular in China as in America
Chinese fans flock to see Golden State Warriors
Warriors' Steph Curry happy with All-Star Game format; coach Steve Kerr wishes changes went further
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
State Warriors fans in China pay big bucks to see NBA games on a global stage
Sharks look to rebound from opening loss, host Kings
Stanford Cardinal to start QB Keller Chryst, also play K.J. Costello
The Steph Show just as popular in China as in America
More Sports
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area woman almost killed in alleged road rage crash
7 on Your Side: Federal officials searching for ways to secure data
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
Teen Wellness Conference hopes to end mental health stigma
What Really Matters: Leaving Las Vegas
VIDEO: Best moments from SF's 2017 Fleet Week Air Show on Friday
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass brings fans together for weekend of music
Bay Area physicians say immigrant families fearful of trips to the doctor
Show More
Silicon Valley manufacturing jobs hoping to recruit younger generations
Mixed reactions as Tesla plans to expand into Fremont
Blue Angels soar above SF for Fleet Week
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF:Wedding Fairs, Alameda Co. Home & Garden Show, Virgin Sport SF
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
More Photos