GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors to face Spurs in San Antonio on ABC7

A Golden State Warriors basketball is seen in this undated image. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KGO) --
Two of the best teams in basketball will face each other in San Antonio on Saturday. The Golden State Warriors enter the house of the Spurs with 52 wins under their belts for the season so far.

The hotly anticipated matchup can be seen only on ABC7. Pre-game coverage begins at 5 p.m., and tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.

We want to see your Dub Nation pride! Share your fan photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7 and we may show them online or on TV.

Click here for the latest stories, videos, and photos on the Golden State Warriors.

PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsSan Antonio SpursNBAbasketballstephen curryTexasOaklandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
#7Things to know before the Warriors face the Spurs
Showdown between Warriors, Spurs lacking star power
Kerr's call to rest stars on back-to-back part of modern NBA reality
With decison to rest Warriors stars vs. Spurs, Andre Iguodala goes off
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
#7Things to know before the Warriors face the Spurs
Showdown between Warriors, Spurs lacking star power
Kerr's call to rest stars on back-to-back part of modern NBA reality
With decison to rest Warriors stars vs. Spurs, Andre Iguodala goes off
More Sports
Top Stories
#7Things to know before the Warriors face the Spurs
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade in SF
Showdown between Warriors, Spurs lacking star power
Prominent US Attorney Preet Bharara says he was 'fired' after not resigning
SFPD lift shelter-in-place order, barricade suspect in police custody
Show More
Search efforts intensify for missing woman in Woodside
Intruder scaled fence to enter White House grounds Friday night
Man accused of stalking minors appeared in court Friday
Spurs, Warriors downplay matchup
Draymond Green: Refs applying double standard to me
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
More Photos