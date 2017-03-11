GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors to face Spurs in San Antonio on ABC7

A Golden State Warriors basketball is seen in this undated image. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KGO) --
Two of the best teams in basketball will face each other in San Antonio on Saturday. The Golden State Warriors entered the house of the Spurs with 52 wins under their belts for the season so far.

The Warriors stumbled with their star players benched, and lost to the Spurs 107-85.

PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
