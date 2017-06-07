GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors facing off against rival Cavaliers in Game 3 on ABC7

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors are facing against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Wednesday.

Programming Notes:
Today's episodes of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will not air at their usual times to bring you this exclusive coverage of Game 3. Watch or record Wednesday's episode of Wheel of Fortune at 9:30 p.m. And watch or record Wednesday's episode of Jeopardy! overnight at 2:12 a.m.


(Video courtesy of ESPN)

SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7

Click here for full coverage of the Golden State Warriors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbasketballNBAnba finalsgamesstephen currylebron jamesGolden State WarriorsCleveland Cavalierssteve kerrOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
Warriors-Cavs fighting for Game 3 of NBA Finals
Vendors selling Warriors gear pumped for NBA Playoffs
Fans gearing up for Game 3 of NBA Finals in Cleveland
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
Warriors-Cavs fighting for Game 3 of NBA Finals
Football legend John Madden attends Livermore fundraiser
Blue Jays avoid sweep by beating the Athletics 7-5
More Sports
Top Stories
Warriors-Cavs fighting for Game 3 of NBA Finals
Fugitive Va. sex offender arrested near SF homeless shelter
Trial ends for man accused of stuffing body into suitcase
Woman charged for allegedly putting meth in toddler's mouth in Berkeley
Vendors selling Warriors gear pumped for NBA Playoffs
BART recovering from systemwide delays, delays on San Francisco line to SFO remain
Fans gearing up for Game 3 of NBA Finals in Cleveland
Show More
Football legend John Madden attends Livermore fundraiser
Comey: Trump sought to 'lift the cloud' of investigation
Stolen tracking devices help Santa Clara police catch thieves
SF man faces felony charges in disabled parking placard scheme
Bay Area, Cleveland food banks compete in fundraising challenge
More News
Photos
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 3
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
More Photos