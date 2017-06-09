GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors facing off against rival Cavaliers in Game 4 tonight on ABC7

The Warriors are taking on the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Cleveland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors are facing against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Friday.

ESPN and ABC's coverage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals starts at 5:30 p.m. on ABC7. Right before Game 4, join ABC7 News Sports Director Larry Beil and Mike Shumann for the Dubs On 7 Pre-game show, brought to you by Jeep, at 5 p.m. on ABC7.

Programming note:
Tonight's episode of Jeopardy! will not air at its usual time to bring you exclusive coverage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Viewers can watch or record Friday's episode of Jeopardy! on Saturday at 7 p.m. And tonight's episode of Wheel Of Fortune will also not air at its usual time. Viewers can watch or record Friday's episode of Wheel of Fortune on saturday at 7:30 p.m.


(Video courtesy of ESPN)

SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7

Click here for full coverage of the Golden State Warriors.
