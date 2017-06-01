OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Warriors fans are sporting all of their gear and especially if it's something they believe is lucky.
"This toaster right here, this toaster is responsible for the last 28 games," Warriors fan Ronnie Reyes said.
To the naked eye, it looks like any other toaster, but to di-hard Dubs fan Reyes, this isn't just any small appliance, it's one with special powers, at least since Klay Thompson signed it in March. "Ever since then, we've been undefeated," he said.
The Warriors have been undefeated 27-1, and the one loss came when Thompson wasn't playing. "And he looks at it, and he's like: 'is that a toaster?"' Reyes said.
.@KlayThompson signed it, and the owner of this toaster says "Ever since then, we've been undefeated" in games Klay has played in. #Dubson7 pic.twitter.com/IMTnKCafoK— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) June 1, 2017
A photo reveals Thompson signing Reyes' toaster at an autograph event in San Francisco. "He recognized some of the signatures, he recognized David Lee right there and he recognized Draymond and I said: 'that's David Lee and Draymond right there,' and he said: 'that's really cool, it's the first time I've seen this," Reyes said.
That's @KlayThompson signing a toaster back in March. The @warriors have been 27-1 since, only loss when Klay didn't play. #DubsOn7 #lucky pic.twitter.com/9ECy2PkD0I— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) June 1, 2017
Since then, Reyes has added the penmanship of former Warrior and current announcer Jim Barnett.
Reyes and his toaster have even become celebrities, at least among his coworkers.
Reyes said he never lets the toaster out of his sight and said he will never, ever use it for its intended purpose. "It just burns the logo onto the bread, it doesn't really toast it that well," Reyes said.
That's OK, as long as the Warriors toast the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.
