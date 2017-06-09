GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors fans at Oracle watch party still feel good after Game 4 loss

EMBED </>More Videos

Warriors fans at the Oracle Arena watch party are sure they'll see a re-energized team come Monday night. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A watch party was held at Oracle Arena for Game 4 on Friday as fans cheered on the Golden State Warriors in their attempt to make NBA Finals history.

While Dub Nation's spirits were high, the Warriors fell to the Cavs 137-116. But fans say they're unconcerned and they're sure that they'll see a re-energized team come Monday night.

Watch the video in the player above for Katie Uteh's full report from Oakland.

Golden State hosts Game 5 on Monday night. You can watch the game on ABC7.

PHOTOS: Warriors vs. Cavs in Game 4 of NBA Finals
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballstephen currykevin durantdraymond greenu.s. & worldOaklandOracle Arena
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7
Warriors facing off against rival Cavaliers in Game 5 Monday on ABC7
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 4
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 3
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 1
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind the scenes of 2017 NBA Finals
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Draymond Green: I don't pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland
Green's mom reacts to chippy NBA Finals Game 4
Draymond Green tech-foul fiasco part of tension-filled Game 4
Cavs fan relocated from courtside seat after yelling at Matt Barnes
LeBron, Cavs end Warriors' perfect postseason run in Game 4
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Draymond Green: I don't pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland
Rays play rare home doubleheader vs. reeling A's
Green's mom reacts to chippy NBA Finals Game 4
Draymond Green tech-foul fiasco part of tension-filled Game 4
Cavs fan relocated from courtside seat after yelling at Matt Barnes
More Sports
Top Stories
I-TEAM: Oakland A's chaplain under fire as molestation accusations emerge against some former summer camp staff members
Cavs beat Warriors 137-116 in heated Game 4 of NBA Finals
2 SF cops hurt in rollover collision on Great Highway
Oakland teen battling cancer graduates high school
Deputies: Teen randomly stabbed by transient at library
Mountain View police say drone caused power outage
VIDEOS: Warriors, experts discuss Game 4 loss on ABC7's 'After the Game'
Show More
ESPN: Warriors, other NBA teams fueled by PB&J
BART closing Lake Merritt, Fruitvale stations for track work
Summer of Love comes to life in San Rafael on trippy Rolls Royce
Passionate Warriors fans show off blue and gold Dubs dream home
VIDEO: Rare albino baby dolphin spotted in Monterey
More News
Top Video
I-TEAM: Oakland A's chaplain under fire as molestation accusations emerge against some former summer camp staff members
2 SF cops hurt in rollover collision on Great Highway
Mountain View police say drone caused power outage
Oakland teen battling cancer graduates high school
More Video