Warriors fans at Oracle watch party still feel good after Game 4 loss

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --A watch party was held at Oracle Arena for Game 4 on Friday as fans cheered on the Golden State Warriors in their attempt to make NBA Finals history.
While Dub Nation's spirits were high, the Warriors fell to the Cavs 137-116. But fans say they're unconcerned and they're sure that they'll see a re-energized team come Monday night.
Watch the video in the player above for Katie Uteh's full report from Oakland.
Golden State hosts Game 5 on Monday night. You can watch the game on ABC7.
The #Warriors need to bring this kind of intensity to the 4th. #DubNation #DubsOn7 pic.twitter.com/FoGaVoIMPW— Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) June 10, 2017
🙉 my ears when the #DubNation gets fired up over a @KDTrey5 dunk! #DubsOn7 pic.twitter.com/0QPhUURdmM— Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) June 10, 2017
The Junior Jam Squad @warriors watch party. So talented! #DubsNation #DubsOn7 pic.twitter.com/aeg3IJ8uwI— Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) June 10, 2017
This guy must be the cool dad... #Warriors game 4 watch party #DubNation #DubsOn7 pic.twitter.com/Bm7lY1TjPl— Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) June 10, 2017
No court side seats & a covered floor at @OracleArena #Warriors watch party. It's like they're expecting people to charge court 🤔 #DubsOn7 pic.twitter.com/SvJMml7wgo— Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) June 10, 2017