Warriors fans at Oracle watch party still feel good after Game 4 loss

No court side seats & a covered floor at @OracleArena #Warriors watch party. It's like they're expecting people to charge court 🤔 #DubsOn7 pic.twitter.com/SvJMml7wgo — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) June 10, 2017

A watch party was held at Oracle Arena for Game 4 on Friday as fans cheered on the Golden State Warriors in their attempt to make NBA Finals history.While Dub Nation's spirits were high, the Warriors fell to the Cavs 137-116. But fans say they're unconcerned and they're sure that they'll see a re-energized team come Monday night.