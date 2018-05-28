GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors fans rejoice after do-or-die win at Oracle

Warriors shirts appear at Oracle Arena on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Confetti dropped from the ceiling at Oracle Arena after a Warriors victory. Some fans feared they wouldn't see one at the beginning of the game.

"It was really nerve-racking at the beginning and we didn't think that they were going to do it but they pulled it off," said Mountain View Warriors fan Suny Bates.

The Warriors faced elimination in Game 6 Saturday night against the Houston Rockets.

RELATED: Warriors show grit, force Game 7 against Rockets

"I've been nervous all day and I've been praying all day," said Angie Gill of South San Francisco. "I want them to win so bad."

"I believe in the Warriors. I believe in our boys," said Thaddeus Gill. "They know and understand exactly what they have to do, that its game six. They know that it's do or die."

The first half looked like "die" with the Rockets leading the Warriors.

"So far...we have to win," said Courtney Bell of Oakland, her fists clenched.

The Dubs struggled to find their rhythm but Dub Nation kept the beat.
RELATED: Warriors activate Patrick McCaw after nearly 2-month layoff

"I know they can do this and they're going to get their third-quarter surge and it's going to be awesome. I can't wait," said Simone Hass of San Francisco.

And they did. Stephen Curry started making shots and Klay Thompson exploded, netting 35 points.

"What do we gotta do to win Game 7? Keep moving the ball, limit turnovers and that'll be it," BJ San Juan of San Francisco told ABC7 News.

The Warriors will face the Rockets in Game 7 at Houston Monday night.

For more stories, photos, and video on the Warriors, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAnba playoffsOracle Arena
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
Stephen Curry to play Web.com's Ellie Mae Classic on sponsor exemption
Kevin Durant says media often portrays him as 'the sensitive one'
Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala invest in Team SoloMid's parent company
CJ McCollum calls Kevin Durant's Warriors decision 'soft,' prompting Twitter back-and-forth
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Terrell Owens: Skipping Canton to protest flawed Hall process
Olney: What trade deadline? These 12 players could move in August
Giants try to continue mastery of Diamondbacks
Bumgarner leads Giants to 8-1 win over Diamondbacks
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Show More
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
More News