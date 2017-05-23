GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors fans wake up early to snap up Western Conference Champions gear

Serious Warriors fans got up early this morning to grab championship shirts after Monday night's win over the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, but the real rush was just after the game. (KGO-TV)

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Serious Warriors fans got up early this morning to grab championship shirts after Monday night's win over the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, but the real rush was just after the game.

"At six we had about 20 people in line this morning, but last night after the game was over we had about 500 customers the line was wrapped around the building," Amy Vanderlin with Dick's Sporting Goods said.

"When I got here the line was a mile long already and it was only 15 minutes after the game," Hildegarde Dacasin said. She got some shirts last night, but came back this morning looking for different sizes and hoping for a hat. They sold out in an hour last night.

Shoppers this morning were disappointed. "I am looking for the black hat but they are all sold out - just the black shirt," Robert Rosales said.

The warriors are catching up on rest right now after returning home early Tuesday morning as NBA Western Conference Champions.

Guard Ian Clark carried the trophy off the plane - the reward, after Golden State swept San Antonio in the series.

