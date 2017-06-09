Warriors have chance to clinch NBA title, complete 16-0 playoffs

CLEVELAND, OH (KGO) --Tonight, the Warriors have a shot at redemption. With a victory in Cleveland, they can sweep the Cavs and win their second NBA championship in three years. Watch the game on ABC7!
Yesterday, ABC7 News was at Quicken Loans Arena as Golden State held a voluntary shoot-around. Most of the team was there.
The Warriors can make NBA history by closing out the Cavs tonight. They would become the first team to ever go a perfect 16-0 in the playoffs.
Draymond Green says the team hasn't talked about it until now.
"But now that it's a legit possibility, we're one game away, I think you should think about it at this point. Because you want to win the next game, you don't want to prolong the series and give the other team more and more confidence, so I think it's a realistic goal and something you should push for because that means you're done," said Green.
If the Warriors finish off Cleveland tonight, it would be the first NBA Finals sweep in 10 years. The Spurs swept Lebron James and the Cavs in 2007.
ESPN and ABC's coverage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals starts at 5:30 p.m. on ABC7.
