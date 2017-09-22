GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors hold Media Day news conference

The Golden State Warriors open training camp today at the team's practice facility in downtown Oakland.

The Golden State Warriors are holding Media Day at the team's practice facility in downtown Oakland. The team will kick off their training camp tomorrow.

The Warriors are coming off of their second championship in three years. The team rolled through the playoffs with a 16-1 record.

With the new season coming, many are still wondering if the Warriors will celebrate their NBA championship at the White House. General Manager Bob Myers said the Warriors have had contact with the White House about a visit, but the team has not met yet to discuss. Last month, Kevin Durant said he didn't want to celebrate the title with President Trump because he does not respect who's in office.

Here's the tentative schedule for the Warriors Media Day speakers:
11:30 a.m.: Bob Meyers
11:45 a.m.: Steve Kerr
12:00 a.m.: Patrick McCaw
12:15 a.m.: Draymond Green
12:30 a.m.: Stephen Curry
12:45 a.m.: Zaza Pachulia
1:00 p.m.: Omri Casspi
1:15 p.m.: Kevin Durant
1:30 p.m.: David West
1:45 p.m.: Shaun Livingston
2:00 p.m.: Klay Thompson
2:15 p.m.: Nick Young
2:30 p.m.: Andre Iguodala
