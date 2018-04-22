Warriors hope to sweep Spurs in Game 4 of NBA playoffs

SAN ANTONIO (KGO) --The Warriors will try to sweep the Spurs out of the NBA playoffs for the second consecutive year.
The San Antonio Spurs will play without their head coach Gregg Popovich in what may be the series finale as he grieves the death of his wife.
The Warriors won 110-97 on Thursday night for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.
