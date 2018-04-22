GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors hope to sweep Spurs in Game 4 of NBA playoffs

The Warriors will try to sweep the Spurs out of the NBA playoffs for the second consecutive year.

SAN ANTONIO (KGO) --
The Warriors will try to sweep the Spurs out of the NBA playoffs for the second consecutive year.

The San Antonio Spurs will play without their head coach Gregg Popovich in what may be the series finale as he grieves the death of his wife.

Emotional Warriors Coach Steve Kerr remembers late wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich
Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr was full of emotion as he remembered Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich's wife as a friend and someone who's been "courageously fighting a battle with some health issues over the last few years."



The Warriors won 110-97 on Thursday night for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

