Warriors' Kevin Durant questionable Friday with sore ribs

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is listed as questionable for Friday night's home game against the Sacramento Kingsbecause of soreness in his right ribs.
Durant went through a normal practice Thursday but had a patch on the ribs after practice.
On Wednesday night, Durant scored 26 points in a win over the Lakers, a game the Warriors played withoutStephen Curry(tweaked right ankle), Klay Thompson (fractured right thumb), Draymond Green (sore shoulder) and David West (right arm cyst).
Curry and Thompson will be out again Friday, but West is probable and Green is expected to play.
The Warriors are headed into a back-to-back, with a game on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.
Curry is scheduled to have his ankle re-evaluated next week. Thompson is expected to miss at least three more games.
