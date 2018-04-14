Warriors lead Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs

Warriors off to a fast start 🔥🔥 📺: #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/4jRcBGqldL — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 14, 2018

The Golden State Warriors are off to a strong start in their championship quest with Game 1 of the best-of-seven first round against the San Antonio Spurs at Oracle Arena today.The Warriors are used to being the best out West, a top target that everyone in the NBA seeks to unseat. With Stephen Curry out and without the top seed, it's a little different this time. Coach Steve Kerr thinks the Warriors will be just fine when they open their best-of-seven series against No. 7 seed San Antonio at home today.Curry will be on the sidelines again, this time with a hurt knee. In a Warriors press release, Curry is said to be progressing and will be evaluated next week."We're going to have new life when the playoffs start. And I'm well aware of what a long, difficult season it's been," Kerr said. "So many things have been thrown at us here the last month, especially all the injuries, which have really shaken up our rotation. That's made it difficult on everybody and our players. But they're fighting and that's the main thing."We're going to be all right."During one especially tough stretch, all four All-Stars were out because of health - Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Golden State dropped seven of 10 at one point last month, then lost its final regular-season game by a jaw-dropping 40 points Tuesday night at Utah.Yet, now, everybody is relishing a new season."It's not a carbon copy of last year by any stretch," Curry said. "But I know for sure we have the guys and the IQ and the resiliency to understand how we're going to accomplish our goal this year and not compare it to last year. Because I'm sure you can ask any championship team along the way that's trying to repeat or whatever the case is, every journey is defined by different circumstances.""Injuries, the fact that we have been in the 2 spot for about two weeks now with really no chance to climb or fall, so you have to fight human nature in that sense. I think all that we've invested in our game, in our team and in our identity over the course of the last three, four years will show up when the time is right," Curry said.