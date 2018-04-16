  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors look to stay locked in for Game 2 of NBA playoffs against Spurs

EMBED </>More Videos

The Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Spurs Monday night at Oracle Arena in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Spurs Monday night at Oracle in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs.

Watch the video above for ABC7 Sports Anchor Larry Beil's pregame report from Oracle Arena.

WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff schedule Round 1

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballnba playoffsSan Antonio SpursOaklandSan FranciscoTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule Round 1
Warriors head coach sounds off on social issues
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule Round 1
Public transit urged with two games at Oakland Coliseum
Spurs aim to bounce back in Game 2 vs. Warriors
Disjointed Spurs no match for revamped Warriors lineup
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Sharks fans ready for Game 3 of NHL Playoffs
SF 49ers player takes teen to prom for special-needs students
SJ Sharks to face off against Ducks in first home playoff game
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule Round 1
More Sports
Top Stories
'Hail day' at Oakland high school prevents students, teachers from attending
San Francisco issues cease and desist order for scooters
Oakland Hills hit by sudden hail storm
AccuWeather forecast: Pockets of rain hitting the Bay Area
No agreement yet on CA National Guard's role at border
San Jose prepares for National Drug Take-Back Day
Ask Finney: Best time to book hotels, taxes, travel
Online security expert on the future of user privacy
Show More
Sharks fans ready for Game 3 of NHL Playoffs
SF 49ers player takes teen to prom for special-needs students
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Who is Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen?
Winter weather in spring brings hail to Bay Area
More News