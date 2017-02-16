Warriors mom boogies with Steph Curry in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (KGO) --The Golden State Warriors have had their fair share of fun fans, but no one sticks out like Dance Cam Mom.
Robin Schreiber's golden moves have garnered her a large following of fans across the NBA.
Ahead of the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, Schreiber gave Steph Curry a dance lesson of her own, and the result is positively adorable.
