SPORTS

Warriors mom boogies with Steph Curry in New Orleans

EMBED </>More News Videos

Ahead of the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, Golden State Warriors super fan and super dancer Robin Schreiber gave Steph Curry a dance lesson of her own, and the result is positively adorable. (KGO)

NEW ORLEANS (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors have had their fair share of fun fans, but no one sticks out like Dance Cam Mom.

RELATED: Dubs fan gets down with Warriors dance team


Robin Schreiber's golden moves have garnered her a large following of fans across the NBA.

Ahead of the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, Schreiber gave Steph Curry a dance lesson of her own, and the result is positively adorable.

RELATED: Dancing dubs fan busts out new moves at Oracle Arena

Watch the video in the player above to see Curry and Schreiber's sweet moves and join Larry Beil and ABC7 News for coverage of the 2016 All-Star game.

Click here for more of ABC7 News' photos, videos and stories on the Golden State Warriors.
Related Topics:
sportsNBAGolden State Warriorsstephen currydancefunny video
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Sidney Crosby 86th player to join 1,000-point club, later adds OT winner
Steve Kerr keeping 'Warriors + 1' All-Star choice close to vest
DeMarcus Cousins 'very happy' with Kings, hopes to sign extension
Jets' Darrelle Revis charged after weekend altercation in Pittsburgh
More Sports
Top Stories
SF commissioner explains decision to resign from Trump commission
Work underway to remove leaning concrete slab in San Francisco
Anderson Reservoir flood concerns, Oroville Dam repairs
Year-long roof leak makes nightmare for Solano Couple
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Trump bashes news media, defends start of administration
FEMA stocking supplies in case of another Oroville Dam emergency
Show More
Apple's developers conference returns to San Jose
SF tourists may have to pay toll to drive down Lombard Street
March of Dimes kicks off in San Francisco
Protesters skip work, school to show importance of immigration
Consumer Reports: Retirement plans could be costing you money
More News
Top Video
FEMA stocking supplies in case of another Oroville Dam emergency
SF tourists may have to pay toll to drive down Lombard Street
SF commissioner explains decision to resign from Trump commission
Year-long roof leak makes nightmare for Solano Couple
More Video