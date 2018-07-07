GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant

The Golden State Warriors have officially re-signed Kevin Durant. (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors have officially re-signed Kevin Durant.

The terms of the agreement were not released, per team policy.

The return of Durant, the winner of the past two Finals MVP awards, ensures that the Hamptons Five -- which includes Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala-- will be in Warriors uniforms for at least one more season.

Golden State has won three championships in four years and is well-equipped to secure more.

To enter free agency, the 7-foot small forward declined his 2018-19 player option worth $26.2 million. It was the last year of a two-year pact in which he took approximately $10 million less than his maximum salary in 2017 in order for the team to re-sign Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

