Stephen Curry is huge in China, with 3 million followers on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter.He's cultivated a devoted fan base with posts like the one he sent back in August after a huge earthquake in Sichuan Province."My heart goes out to all of those affected," said Curry.On Wednesday, Curry posted his first Weibo message on this trip. He began with the Chinese phrase for "Hello.""Ni hao, we're back. We learned how to hand-make dim sum," posted Curry.The video was shot earlier states' side with an old friend. It's an ad for "E-Hi" a Chinese car rental company which Curry is a brand ambassador for.Fans in China loved it with many posting pictures of Curry with a lot of heart emojis. One fan shared some pictures of their Warriors themed bedroom.The Warriors Weibo account posted a picture of Klay Thompson, holding a sign wishing Chinese fans a very happy first day of the Autumn Moon Festival.