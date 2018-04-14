GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors say Stephen Curry making steady progress, to be reevaluated in 1 week

This is an undated image of Stephen Curry. (KGO-TV )

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Two-time MVP Stephen Curry is expected to be sidelined the entire first round with a knee injury, but the team says he is progressing steadily and will be reevaluated in a week.

Watch the Warriors face off against the Spurs at 12 p.m. on ABC7!

VIDEO: Warriors' Stephen Curry makes positive steps in recovery

Golden State has gone without Curry for 16 of the last 17 games as he worked back from another injury to his troublesome right ankle only to sprain the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in his return March 23.

Catch Game 1 of the NBA playoffs between the Warriors and Spurs today at 12 p.m. only on ABC7!

Click here for full coverage on the Warriors.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsnba playoffsNBASan Antonio Spursu.s. & worldknee injurystephen curryOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors face off against Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs
PHOTOS: Dub Nation shows off their Warriors pride
2018 upset rankings: Which top seeds might fall in Round 1?
Warriors look to switch back to dominance after poor end to regular season
Warriors ready for fresh start as they prepare to face Spurs
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Warriors face off against Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs
PHOTOS: Dub Nation shows off their Warriors pride
2018 upset rankings: Which top seeds might fall in Round 1?
Sebastian Janikowski agrees to contract with Seahawks
Warriors look to switch back to dominance after poor end to regular season
More Sports
Top Stories
Warriors face off against Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs
'Mission Accomplished' in Syria, Trump declares on Twitter
US strike in Syria targets military, chemical weapons sites
PHOTOS: Dub Nation shows off their Warriors pride
Some star power missing in Warriors-Spurs series
Oracle turns gold, amps up for Warriors in NBA playoffs
Warriors, Rockets top two favorites to win NBA title entering playoffs
Starbucks apologizes after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
Show More
Russia warns of 'consequences' after US attack on Syria
Boko Haram has abducted over 1,000 children, killed more than 2,000 teachers
Bay Area lawmakers, Syrian-Americans react to Syria missile strikes
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on deadly Mountain View crash for first time
Benicia parents concerned by racist undertones of 'La Migra' game
More News