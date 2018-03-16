Kevin Durant sidelined with rib injury suffered in collision with Karl-Anthony Towns

The two-week timetable would run to the end of March. Golden State, which is 2.5 games behind first-place Houston in the West, has six games in April before the playoffs begin.
Durant's absence means the Warriors will be down three All-Stars for the foreseeable future.
Forward Klay Thompson is sidelined with a fractured right thumb and is scheduled to be re-evaluated Thursday, meaning he could miss at least seven games.
And Stephen Curry is sidelined with a right ankle sprain. He missed his fourth straight game in Friday's 98-93 loss to the Kings and will be re-evaluated Tuesday, meaning he is expected to miss at least three more.
"It's just irritating because you just want to hoop," Durant said. "As far as playoffs and all that stuff, I don't think anybody is thinking that far down the line. Just taking it day by day."
Durant said he suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves in Minneapolis.
"Late in the game, I was driving to the rim and I kind of rammed into [Timberwolves center] Karl-Anthony Towns, and that's when I felt it," Durant said before the Warriors faced the Kings on Friday at Oracle Arena. "That's when it happened, for sure, and they told me it got inflamed over the last couple days between games."
Durant played in the Warriors' next game, a 117-106 win over the Lakers, during which he scored a game-high 26 points, adding 6 assists and 5 rebounds. But Durant said in the first half against the Lakers, he irritated his ribs even more when he closed out on a defender on the perimeter.
"That's when I felt it, and I kind of stopped," he said. "I didn't know what was going on at that point, but when I went over to the bench, it was hurting pretty bad."
Durant said he hasn't suffered an injury like this before but noted he'sglad he got it looked at.
"It hurts when I laugh," he said. "Right now, since it's so new, getting up and out of bed and getting up and out of my seat -- normal movements throughout the day, not even basketball movements, that irritates it just a bit. And then obviously on the court.
"Hopefully this feels better over the next week or so, and I'll be out there."
Could the timing be a blessing in disguise because Durant, Curry and Thompson would all be well-rested for the playoffs?
"You can look at it that way, but we all love to play," Durant said. "That's the positive part that you can look at it, but on the other side, man, I wish we were out there just hooping and using these days to get better and sharpening up our skills. But that's what happens when you play a contact sport. Stuff happens. It could've been worse for all three of us, but luckily it's not."
Warriors coach Steve Kerr addressed reporters before news of Durant's injury was announced. But Kerr was asked about potentially finishing second in the Western Conference, behind the Rockets, and what that would mean.
"It's a harrowing experience," Kerr said with a smile. "I'm just trying to process it all. Second in the conference would just be devastating."
Then Kerr added, "We are not really paying too much attention to the standings. We are just playing. We are in a good position, big picture, no matter what happens because our injuries are all relatively minor. We are very hopeful and confident that we will have everybody back when it counts."
The Warriors are 7-2 when Durant doesn't play this season, but Thompson and Curry played in each of those wins. The lone loss, excluding Friday vs. the Kings, was Nov. 27 against the Sacramento, a game Curry also missed.
