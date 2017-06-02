GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors' scorekeeper has held job for more than 5 decades

At 6 foot 5 inches, Fred Kast is hard to miss. A former college player, he puts his height to use as the Warriors' scorekeeper, a job he's held for more than five decades. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
At 6 foot 5 inches, Fred Kast is hard to miss. A former college player, he puts his height to use as the Warriors' scorekeeper, a job he's held for more than five decades.

"53 years, yeah. I was a younger man when all of this started. In fact, I was probably 5 when I started," Kast said.

"Wow, I wasn't aware of how many years, but I know he's been here since before me," Warriors fan Bahty Gant said.

Kast walked onto the Warriors organization, so to speak. ""By chance, I was going to watch a Warrior game back in 1963, I believe," he said.

A friend of his was keeping score. "So I worked alongside of him, the seat was better than I had when I was going in," he said.

He's held onto this center court seat next to Warriors announcer Matt Hurwitz. "And what a lot of people don't realize is this game is very fast, so it helps if you're on top of your game like Fred is," Hurwitz said.

"Just no missed buckets for my Dubs this year, OK," fan Todd Wheat said.
"I have no bearing on that, I just record what's going on on the court," Kast said.

He's a fan of Stephen Curry. "He's probably one of the best shot makers that I have seen in my 53 years," he said.

But if there's a courtside MVP, it may be Kast.

