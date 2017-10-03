Warriors sightsee in China ahead of 2 preseason games

SHENZHEN, China (KGO) --ABC7 News' Larry Beil continues his travels in China with the Golden State Warriors who will face the Timberwolves in two pre-season games.
On their first full day in China, some of the Warriors made their way to Hong Kong for a little sight seeing.
RELATED: Warriors arrive in China to play 2 preseason games
This the team's third visit to China. The Warriors were there in 2008 and 2013, but this is their first trip over as defending NBA champions. "I think everybody here appreciates what has transpired between those two trips, and really to be here today as NBA champions is just a sign of how the Warriors and how the NBA is growing globally ," Warriors President Rick Welts said.
When Yao Ming played for Houston, naturally the entire country rooted for the Rockets, but now the Warriors have become China's team.
Warriors Center Damian Jones is seeing China for the first time, and excited to be there. "We're one of the closest teams to China, so we have a good fan base here, so just to come out here and you know give the fans a big show is pretty cool," he said
Larry Beil will be reporting from China all week - you can follow him on Twitter and Facebook.
Click here for more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.
VIDEO: Find out what Warriors stars had to say on Media Day 2017
#warriors fans in China rocking some old school classics. pic.twitter.com/3EXIpFFZck— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) October 3, 2017
#warriors center JaVale McGee making new friends in China. pic.twitter.com/6fPubAutwZ— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) October 3, 2017