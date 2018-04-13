  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule Round 1

A banner depicting Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson hangs on the exterior of Oracle Arena, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The NBA has released the first-round playoff schedule, and the reigning NBA champs will host the postseason opener. Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs will take place in Oakland on Saturday at 12 p.m. on ABC7.

  • Game 1 will be at Oracle on Saturday, April 14 at 12 p.m.

  • Game 2 will be at Oracle on Monday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.

  • Game 3 will be on Thursday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. in San Antonio

  • Game 4 will be on Sunday, April 22 at 12:30 p.m. in San Antonio.

  • (If necessary) Game 5 will be on Tuesday, April 24 at Oracle

  • (If necessary) Game 6 will be on Thursday, April 26 in San Antonio

  • (If necessary) Game 7 on Saturday April 28, at Oracle

The Warriors are hoping to flip that postseason switch after losing 7 of their last 12 in the regular season.

The Dubs defeated the Spurs last year on their way to the title.

