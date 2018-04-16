  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Hail turning Bay Area into Winter Wonderland
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule Round 2

A banner depicting Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson hangs on the exterior of Oracle Arena, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors are facing off against the San Antonio Spurs in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs will take place in Oakland on Saturday at 12 p.m. on ABC7.

  • WARRIORS WIN 117-92: Game 1 at Oracle on Saturday, April 14 at 12 p.m.

  • Game 2 will be at Oracle on Monday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.

  • Game 3 will be on Thursday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. in San Antonio

  • Game 4 will be on Sunday, April 22 at 12:30 p.m. in San Antonio.

  • (If necessary) Game 5 will be on Tuesday, April 24 at Oracle

  • (If necessary) Game 6 will be on Thursday, April 26 in San Antonio

  • (If necessary) Game 7 on Saturday April 28, at Oracle

The Warriors are hoping to flip that postseason switch after losing 7 of their last 12 in the regular season.

The Dubs defeated the Spurs last year on their way to the title.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballnba playoffsOaklandSan FranciscoTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Warriors head coach sounds off on social issues
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Public transit urged with two games at Oakland Coliseum
Spurs aim to bounce back in Game 2 vs. Warriors
Disjointed Spurs no match for revamped Warriors lineup
Draymond Green: Warriors 'know what it takes' to win in playoffs
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Public transit urged with two games at Oakland Coliseum
49ers' Reuben Foster won't participate in team activities due to legal matters
Sharks come home with 2-0 lead to face desperate Ducks
Spurs aim to bounce back in Game 2 vs. Warriors
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Sky7 over Oakland following hail storm
James Comey calls President Trump 'morally unfit' for office
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
AccuWeather forecast: Hail storms hit parts of Bay Area
SFPD searching for hit and run driver after car crashes into house
7 inmates dead, 17 injured after prison fight in South Carolina
Transcript: James Comey's interview with ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos
Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Show More
Footage of San Francisco after 1906 quake shown in Fremont
Former First Lady Barbara Bush through the years
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
Trump again calls James Comey a 'slimeball'
Public transit urged with two games at Oakland Coliseum
More News