SPORTS
espn

Warriors' Steph Curry and wife welcome baby boy, Canon

DeMarcus Cousins wasn't the only new member of the Golden State Warriors' family to arrive on Monday.

Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, welcomed a baby boy on Monday, they announced on Instagram.

Curry posted a photo of Canon W. Jack Curry on Wednesday.

Canon is Curry's first son, joining sisters Riley, who will turn 6 this month, and Ryan, who turns 3 next week. Canon arrived early, Ayesha Curry said.

Ayesha Curry hosts a food show, "Ayesha's Test Kitchen," and owns a couple of restaurants, including one that opened in Houston last month.

Steph Curry had been spending the summer after winning a third title with the Warriors playing some golf, even introducing Riley to the sport. He is scheduled to play in theAmerican Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe, July 13-15.
Related Topics:
sportsespnayesha currygolden state warriorsstephen currynba
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Piscotty's 3 doubles lead A's past Padres 4-2
Warriors' Steph Curry, wife Ayesha welcome baby to the world
San Jose's Joey Chestnut scores 11th hot dog contest win
VIDEO: SJ's Joey Chestnut sets record at hot dog contest
More Sports
Top Stories
Warriors' Steph Curry, wife Ayesha welcome baby to the world
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
San Jose's Rose, White and Blue Parade kicks off July 4th festivities
People turning to vet to drug pets for holiday fireworks
Meet 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Alameda County Fair
Church puts Baby Jesus in cage as immigration protest
Moraga hosts special filmmaking camp for extraordinary minds
Man robs Fresno mini mart with plastic bag
Show More
East Bay family says beloved pet was killed by trainer's dog
Protecting your family from ticks
Here's how to shield your home from wildfires
Parade of fire trucks, firefighters battle County Fire
Police identify woman who climbed Statue of Liberty
More News