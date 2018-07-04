Warriors' Steph Curry and wife welcome baby boy, Canon

DeMarcus Cousins wasn't the only new member of the Golden State Warriors' family to arrive on Monday.
Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, welcomed a baby boy on Monday, they announced on Instagram.
Curry posted a photo of Canon W. Jack Curry on Wednesday.
Canon is Curry's first son, joining sisters Riley, who will turn 6 this month, and Ryan, who turns 3 next week. Canon arrived early, Ayesha Curry said.
Ayesha Curry hosts a food show, "Ayesha's Test Kitchen," and owns a couple of restaurants, including one that opened in Houston last month.
Steph Curry had been spending the summer after winning a third title with the Warriors playing some golf, even introducing Riley to the sport. He is scheduled to play in theAmerican Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe, July 13-15.
Related Topics:
sportsespnayesha currygolden state warriorsstephen currynba
sportsespnayesha currygolden state warriorsstephen currynba