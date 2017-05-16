GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors take down Spurs 136 - 100 in blowout

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry signals after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
The Golden State Warriors may have lost forward ZaZa Pachulia to a heel contusion, but they toughed it out to beat the San Antonio Spurs 136 - 100.

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala sat out Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs with left knee soreness.

Then Golden State lost starting center Zaza Pachulia to a bruised right heel and he was scheduled for an X-ray. Pachulia played nearly 7 minutes but not the entire second quarter and he didn't return after halftime as Matt Barnes took his place.

Iguodala had an MRI on Monday that showed no serious damage after he was limited to 10 minutes in Sunday's Game 1 win.

Fourth on Golden State in minutes during the postseason, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP is averaging 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Warriors acting coach Mike Brown said, "We feel like there's a long list of guys we can choose from, based on who's on the floor for the Spurs at the time and how our flow is offensively and defensively."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballstephen currykevin durantdraymond greenOaklandOracle Arena
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Nearly arrested? Mike Brown had a very good excuse for being late to Game 2
Warriors trounce Spurs without Leonard for 2-0 series lead
Knee soreness sidelines Andre Iguodala for Game 2 against Spurs
Leonard out, Spurs fuming ahead of Game 2 vs. Warriors
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Nearly arrested? Mike Brown had a very good excuse for being late to Game 2
Warriors trounce Spurs without Leonard for 2-0 series lead
Knee soreness sidelines Andre Iguodala for Game 2 against Spurs
Thousands of A's fan take advantage of $19.99 ballpark pass
More Sports
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man tapes himself to outside of car on I-880 in Oakland
Daredevil who climbed Golden Gate Bridge speaks out
Vic Lee wins Excellence in Journalism award
SFPD, DEA investigation leads to 20 arrests
Consumer Reports: Best blender reviews
Jimmy Kimmel to host 2018 Oscars, recalls epic mix-up
Stanford spends $130M to house faculty, staff
Show More
Missile Defense 101: N. Korea could hit with little warning
Lands commission calls coastal sand mine in Marina unauthorized
'Save The Bay' working to save SF Bay from trash
Families of 10 Oakland Ghost Ship fire victims to file lawsuit
White House disputes report on Comey, Flynn investigation
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos