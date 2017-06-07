Warriors to face off against rival Cavaliers in Game 3 tonight on ABC7

The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Wednesday. Live coverage starts with the Dubs On 7 Pre-Game shows on ABC7 at 5 p.m. and tip-off is at 6 p.m.Today's episodes of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will not air at their usual times to bring you this exclusive coverage of Game 3. Watch or record Wednesday's episode of Wheel of Fortune at 9:30 p.m. And watch or record Wednesday's episode of Jeopardy! overnight at 2:12 a.m.(Video courtesy of ESPN)