The Golden State Warriors will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday at Oracle Arena. You can watch the game starting at noon on ABC7!Game 2 will also be at Oracle on Monday at 7:30 p.m.Game 3 will be on Thursday 6:30 p.m. in San AntonioGame 4 will be on Sunday, April 22 12:30 p.m. in San Antonio.(If necessary) Game 5 will be on Tuesday, April 24 at Oracle(If necessary) Game 6 will be on Thursday, April 26 in San Antonio(If necessary) Game 7 on Saturday April 28, at Oracle.The Warriors are hoping to flip that postseason switch after losing 7 of their last 12 in the regular season.The Dubs defeated the Spurs last year on their way to the title.