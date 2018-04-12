OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Golden State Warriors will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday at Oracle Arena. You can watch the game starting at noon on ABC7!
Game 2 will also be at Oracle on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Game 3 will be on Thursday 6:30 p.m. in San Antonio
Game 4 will be on Sunday, April 22 12:30 p.m. in San Antonio.
(If necessary) Game 5 will be on Tuesday, April 24 at Oracle
(If necessary) Game 6 will be on Thursday, April 26 in San Antonio
(If necessary) Game 7 on Saturday April 28, at Oracle.
The Warriors are hoping to flip that postseason switch after losing 7 of their last 12 in the regular season.
The Dubs defeated the Spurs last year on their way to the title.
