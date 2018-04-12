GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors to face San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs

A Golden State Warriors basketball is seen in this undated image. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday at Oracle Arena. You can watch the game starting at noon on ABC7!


Game 2 will also be at Oracle on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 will be on Thursday 6:30 p.m. in San Antonio

Game 4 will be on Sunday, April 22 12:30 p.m. in San Antonio.

(If necessary) Game 5 will be on Tuesday, April 24 at Oracle

(If necessary) Game 6 will be on Thursday, April 26 in San Antonio

(If necessary) Game 7 on Saturday April 28, at Oracle.

The Warriors are hoping to flip that postseason switch after losing 7 of their last 12 in the regular season.

The Dubs defeated the Spurs last year on their way to the title.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballnba playoffsOaklandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Warriors head coach sounds off on social issues
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Cavaliers open with Pacers as NBA playoff pairings take shape
Kevin Durant to decline player option, rework deal with Warriors
Jazz cruise to 119-79 win over Warriors
Score free Warriors playoff tickets on Uber's 'Dubs Day'
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Cavaliers open with Pacers as NBA playoff pairings take shape
While the rest of MLB goes young, the Giants are doubling down on players in their 30s
Ex-NFLer Aldon Smith had .40 BAC when he was arrested last week
Davis, A's get 21 hits in 16-6 win over Dodgers
More Sports
Top Stories
All NB lanes of I-680 in Walnut Creek reopened after police activity
CHP investigating apparent shooting on Hwy 4 near Concord
Witness saw SUV possibly belonging to SoCal family disappear into river
VIDEO: Highlights from Mark Zuckerberg's testimony on Capitol Hill
Tom Steyer calls for impeachment of President Trump
Facebook drops opposition to CA Consumer Privacy Act
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
Show More
Castro Valley woman killed on spring break trip to Mexico
LA sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey being reviewed
Mare Island cemetery in dire need of improvements
Public school in SF wants to provide shelter for some of its families
1 rescued after car goes down embankment in East San Jose
More News