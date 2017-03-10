GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors to face Spurs in San Antonio on ABC7

Golden State Warriors Point Guard Stephen Curry and San Antonio Spurs Forward LaMarcus Aldridge are seen in this undated image. (AP Photo/Ben Margot/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KGO) --
Two of the best teams in basketball will face each other in San Antonio on Saturday. The Golden State Warriors enter the house of the Spurs with 52 wins under their belts for the season so far.

The hotly anticipated matchup can be seen only on ABC7. Pre-game coverage begins at 5 p.m., and tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.

