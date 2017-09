The Golden State Warriors open training camp today at the team's practice facility in downtown Oakland.The Warriors are coming off of their second championship in three years. The team rolled through the playoffs with a 16-1 record.With the new season coming, many are still wondering if the Warriors will celebrate their NBA championship at the White House. The team hasn't been invited yet.Last month, Kevin Durant said he didn't want to celebrate the title with President Trump because he does not respect who's in office.11:30 a.m.: Bob Meyers11:45 a.m.: Steve Kerr12:00 a.m.: Patrick McCaw12:15 a.m.: Draymond Green12:30 a.m.: Stephen Curry12:45 a.m.: Zaza Pachulia1:00 p.m.: Omri Casspi1:15 p.m.: Kevin Durant1:30 p.m.: David West1:45 p.m.: Shaun Livingston2:00 p.m.: Klay Thompson2:15 p.m.: Nick Young2:30 p.m.: Andre Iguodala