GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors to welcome Rockets for season opener at Oakland's Oracle

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) hugs teammate Stephen Curry (30) in Cleveland, Friday, June 9, 2017. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Golden State's defense of their second NBA title in three years begins on Tuesday night. The Warriors will face off against the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena in Oakland at 7:30 p.m.

VIDEOS: Highlights from 2017 Golden State Warriors Parade & Rally

The team's owners and NBA commissioner will present last season's players and coaches with diamond-clad rings in a special pregame ceremony.

We want to see your Dub Nation pride! Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7 and we may show them online or on TV!

Click here for full coverage on the Warriors.

PHOTOS: 2017 Golden State Warriors victory parade and rally


VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes look at Warriors Media Day 2017
EMBED More News Videos

The Golden State Warriors kick off every season with a Media Day. It's a chance to meet the players, but it is so much more.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsbasketballNBAOaklandOracle Arena
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Curry's 'Champ Pack' sets high bar for opening night sneakers
Warriors start season as odds-on favorites to win championship for second straight year
Vote: Make your NBA awards predictions
Warriors begin defending title against rebuilt Rockets
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Curry's 'Champ Pack' sets high bar for opening night sneakers
Teams, players send young fan new memorabilia to replace collection lost in California fire
Baker Mayfield, Bryce Love, Saquon Barkley lead AP midseason All-America team
Warriors start season as odds-on favorites to win championship for second straight year
More Sports
Top Stories
Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire prompts over 100 residents to evacuate
Firefighters increase containment of North Bay wildfires
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
Family, employee who helped evacuate assisted living facility question if fire evacuation plan existed
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
Show More
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
Napa high school students help rescue animals from fires
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Crews batltle Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
More Photos