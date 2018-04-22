Warriors trailing Spurs at half in Game 4 of NBA playoffs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3366757" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr was full of emotion as he remembered Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich's wife as a friend and someone who's been "courageously fighting a battle with some health issues over the last few years."

The Warriors are trailing the Spurs after the first half of Game 4 of the NBA playoffs. The Dubs are trying to sweep the Spurs out of the NBA playoffs for the second consecutive year.The San Antonio Spurs are playing without their head coach Gregg Popovich in what may be the series finale as he grieves the death of his wife.The Warriors won 110-97 on Thursday night for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.Then join ABC7 Sports Anchor Larry Beil and analyst Adonal Foyle and Kerry Keating for the breakdown "After the Game" after the final buzzer.