GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors trailing Spurs at half in Game 4 of NBA playoffs

EMBED </>More Videos

The Warriors will try to sweep the Spurs out of the NBA playoffs for the second consecutive year. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (KGO) --
The Warriors are trailing the Spurs after the first half of Game 4 of the NBA playoffs. The Dubs are trying to sweep the Spurs out of the NBA playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Watch the Warriors face off against the Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA playoffs now on ABC7.

The San Antonio Spurs are playing without their head coach Gregg Popovich in what may be the series finale as he grieves the death of his wife.

VIDEO: Emotional Warriors Coach Steve Kerr remembers late wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich
EMBED More News Videos

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr was full of emotion as he remembered Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich's wife as a friend and someone who's been "courageously fighting a battle with some health issues over the last few years."



The Warriors won 110-97 on Thursday night for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

Then join ABC7 Sports Anchor Larry Beil and analyst Adonal Foyle and Kerry Keating for the breakdown "After the Game" after the final buzzer.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV

Click here for full coverage on the Warriors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSan Antonio SpursGolden State Warriorscelebritycelebrity deathsNBAnba playoffsu.s. & worldTexasOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule
Spurs need reversal of fortunes to beat Warriors
Gregg Popovich will not return to Spurs' bench for Game 4
Popovich to miss Game 3 against Warriors after death of his wife
Wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich passes away
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors vs. Spurs in Game 4 of NBA Playoffs
Spurs need reversal of fortunes to beat Warriors
Gregg Popovich will not return to Spurs' bench for Game 4
VIDEO: Emotional Steve Kerr remembers Gregg Popovich's late wife
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
A's lefty Sean Manaea pitches first no-hitter vs. Red Sox in 25 years
Pujols homers for hit No. 2,992 in Angels' 4-3 win vs Giants
Red Sox hope Price is right against A's
Warriors vs. Spurs in Game 4 of NBA Playoffs
More Sports
Top Stories
4 dead, several wounded in Waffle House shooting near Nashville
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
PHOTOS: Dub Nation shows off their Warriors pride
1 dead in 3-alarm fire in San Francisco's Inner Sunset
Santa Rosa fire survivor throws first pitch at A's game
Squirrel wins UC Berkeley student senate seat
North Korea declares halt to nuclear testing
8 deals, steals and freebies for Earth Day 2018
Show More
Spurs need reversal of fortunes to beat Warriors
Gregg Popovich will not return to Spurs' bench for Game 4
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
A's left-hander Sean Manaea pitches no-hitter to Red Sox
Environmental victories since the first Earth Day
More News