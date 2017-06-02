GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors transform Oakland middle school with help from NBA Cares program

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Warriors' explosive Game 1 victory Thursday night is not the only reason to cheer them on. The team helped transform Westlake Middle School in Oakland with the help of the NBA Cares program.

There are ribbon cuttings, school assemblies but at Westlake Middle School, the students and faculty have never seen a day like this.

"This school really needed a boost," band director Randy Porter said. After 18 years of teaching music, Porter finally saw it on Friday. This is what happens when your local team goes to the finals and the league and local sponsors picks your school to become what they call a legacy, with all the perks.



"Everybody is on a high. This is the most excited I've seen students ever since I've been here," Porter said.

The NBA says it's helped some 1,100 schools around the world. At Westlake, it means an upgrade to the gym, mirrors and blinds in the dance studio, a separate room in the library for learning and playing and, not far away, a "parents'" room complete with all the comforts of home.

"For example, their washing machine or their dryer broke," Westlake Principal Jonathan Ferrer said.

Meantime, with the league commissioner here, Porter still had one burning question. "How come LeBron gets away with all those fouls, Commissioner? We want to know the answer to that!"

"He's called the same way as all the other players are," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver responded, laughing.

Game 2 coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on ABC7.
