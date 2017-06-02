There are ribbon cuttings, school assemblies but at Westlake Middle School, the students and faculty have never seen a day like this.
"This school really needed a boost," band director Randy Porter said. After 18 years of teaching music, Porter finally saw it on Friday. This is what happens when your local team goes to the finals and the league and local sponsors picks your school to become what they call a legacy, with all the perks.
Principal Jonathan Ferrer calls it life-changing on this campus that pulls kids from across #Oakland. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/fv4tiQmFdO— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 2, 2017
"Everybody is on a high. This is the most excited I've seen students ever since I've been here," Porter said.
The NBA says it's helped some 1,100 schools around the world. At Westlake, it means an upgrade to the gym, mirrors and blinds in the dance studio, a separate room in the library for learning and playing and, not far away, a "parents'" room complete with all the comforts of home.
"For example, their washing machine or their dryer broke," Westlake Principal Jonathan Ferrer said.
Meantime, with the league commissioner here, Porter still had one burning question. "How come LeBron gets away with all those fouls, Commissioner? We want to know the answer to that!"
"He's called the same way as all the other players are," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver responded, laughing.
Students are filling the wall with thank-you notes at Westlake Middle School in #Oakland. #abc7now #nbafinals17 pic.twitter.com/HF8bJ0emgI— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 2, 2017
The #Warriors and league spent big $ upgrading this almost 100 yr-old campus. It never had mirrors or blinds in the dance studio. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/oFsTndVZ6L— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 2, 2017
New buckets in the gym. #abc7now #nbafinals #warriors New study and play center. And... pic.twitter.com/De6QA7bp92— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 2, 2017
..What they call a 'family room' complete with a kitchen and washing machines for families in need. #warriors #nbafinals #abc7now pic.twitter.com/axC9FBAwFu— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 2, 2017
One issue upsetting some Westlake parents. Not all kids were invited to #Warriors visit.Not enough room. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/WsWyQxdxTU— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 2, 2017