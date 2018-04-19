GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors vs. Spurs in Game 3 of NBA Playoffs

EMBED </>More Videos

The Golden State Warriors are facing off against the San Antonio Spurs tonight for Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs.

SAN ANTONIO (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors are playing against the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night for Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs.

The team flew to San Antonio Wednesday for Game 3 and shortly after landing, they learned that the wife of San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich passed away. The couple was married for more than four decades.
VIDEO: Emotional Warriors Coach Steve Kerr remembers late wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich
EMBED More News Videos

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr was full of emotion as he remembered Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich's wife as a friend and someone who's been "courageously fighting a battle with some health issues over the last few years."


There are many ties between the Warriors and Spurs as Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr played for and was mentored by Popovich. "Pop might be one of the most admired man in the NBA for many reasons and there's an outpouring of support and grief from everybody around the league," said Kerr. "But it hits home especially for those of us who were apart of this Spurs family and have been so impacted by Pop and Erin over the years, so it's a tough day."

The Spurs will be without Popovich for Thursday night's Game 3 at home against Golden State.


San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker says the Spurs will do their best to get a win for Popovich.

San Antonio lost the first two games of the first-round playoff series on the road.

Click here for full coverage on the Warriors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSan Antonio SpursGolden State Warriorscelebritycelebrity deathsNBAnba playoffsu.s. & worldTexasOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule
Popovich to miss Game 3 against Warriors after death of his wife
Wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich passes away
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Kevin Durant, other famous Bay Area names honored on TIME's 100 list
Ettore Messina to coach Spurs in Game 3 vs. Warriors
VIDEO: Emotional Steve Kerr remembers Gregg Popovich's late wife
Roger Federer, Kevin Durant, Chloe Kim, Adam Rippon, J.J. Watt among Time 100
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
UFC champ, Gilroy resident to become high school wrestling coach
Eagles' London trip vs. Jaguars set for Week 8
Ettore Messina to coach Spurs in Game 3 vs. Warriors
VIDEO: Emotional Steve Kerr remembers Gregg Popovich's late wife
More Sports
Top Stories
California death row inmate freed; no retrial planned
Shooter fires through restaurant window, kills 2 deputies
VIDEO: Emotional Steve Kerr remembers Gregg Popovich's late wife
City officials confiscate dockless scooters throughout San Francisco
OMG! Look back at 'Scandal' before it ends
Men arrested at Starbucks were there for meeting to change 'our lives'
Eviction process begins at Santa Rosa homeless camp
VIDEO: Bigger crowds expected at SF's 4/20 celebration now that cannabis is legal
Show More
Inspector: Massive egg recall farm had ongoing rodent infestation
Mountain lion sighting has SJ neighbors vigilant
Barbara Bush remembered, celebrated in Houston
Woman finds 100 pounds of dog feces on her SUV
Kevin Durant, other famous Bay Area names honored on TIME's 100 list
More News