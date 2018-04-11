Details unveiled on 2019 college football championship at Levi's Stadium

More events for #BayArea2019: 'Extra Yard for Teachers' Summit at SJ Conv. Ctr. (Jan 5-6) and Taste of the Champ. (Jan 6) at Tech Museum. — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) April 11, 2018

#BayArea2019: Free events include AT&T Playoff Playlist Live concert series at Discovery Meadow (Jan 4-6) and Media Day at SAP Ctr. (Jan 5). — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) April 11, 2018

Packed house as officials announce fan events and locations, including 'Playoff Fan Central' at SJ Conv. Ctr. Jan 4-6, 2019. #BayArea2019 pic.twitter.com/XuDCC88DTh — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) April 11, 2018

Preparations will get underway for the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship game -- which will take place in the Bay Area.The host committee, along with those in charge of the game, unveiled some of the venues and events. This will be taking place in San Jose at the Tech Museum of Innovation.Levi's Stadium is where the game will played in January of 2019There are several events planned in the South Bay to entertain fans in the buildup to the big game.