Details unveiled on 2019 college football championship at Levi's Stadium

The 49ers' new Levi's Stadium which opens next month.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Preparations will get underway for the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship game -- which will take place in the Bay Area.

The host committee, along with those in charge of the game, unveiled some of the venues and events. This will be taking place in San Jose at the Tech Museum of Innovation.

Levi's Stadium is where the game will played in January of 2019
There are several events planned in the South Bay to entertain fans in the buildup to the big game.

