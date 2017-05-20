SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It's back - the annual Bay to Breakers race takes place tomorrow in San Francisco.
This year, the race celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love.
Runners will start at 8 a.m. at Main and Howard streets and will run about seven miles west across the city, finishing on the Great Highway by Ocean Beach.
Organizers expect 40,000 runners and 200,000 spectators to attend.
