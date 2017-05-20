BAY TO BREAKERS

Watch San Francisco's annual Bay to Breakers live tomorrow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's back - the annual Bay to Breakers race takes place tomorrow in San Francisco.

This year, the race celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love.

Runners will start at 8 a.m. at Main and Howard streets and will run about seven miles west across the city, finishing on the Great Highway by Ocean Beach.

Organizers expect 40,000 runners and 200,000 spectators to attend.

ABC7 News will bring you live coverage of the race online starting at 8 a.m. Sunday. Check back to watch live!

We want to see your Bay to Breakers photos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV!

Click here for a look back at recent Bay to Breakers stories, videos, and photos.
