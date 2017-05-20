BAY TO BREAKERS

Watch San Francisco's annual Bay to Breakers live tomorrow

The annual Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco takes place Sunday, May 21, 2017.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's back - the annual Bay to Breakers race takes place tomorrow in San Francisco.

Click here to check your Bay to Breaker forecast

This year, the race celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love.

Runners will start at 8 a.m. at Main and Howard streets and will run about seven miles west across the city, finishing on the Great Highway by Ocean Beach.

Click here to check the traffic impact in your neighborhood

Organizers expect 40,000 runners and 200,000 spectators to attend.

ABC7 News will bring you live coverage of the race online starting at 8 a.m. Sunday. Check back to watch live!

PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
We want to see your Bay to Breakers photos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV!

Click here for a look back at recent Bay to Breakers stories, videos, and photos.
Related Topics:
sportsbay to breakerssocietymarathonsrunningcostumesbay area eventseventsdistractionbuzzworthySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BAY TO BREAKERS
San Francisco preparing for 106th Bay to Breakers race
Thousands expected for San Francisco's Bay to Breakers race
Kenyan runners win San Francisco's Bay to Breakers race
PHOTOS: 2016 Bay to Breakers race in SF
More bay to breakers
SPORTS
Warriors' Zaza Pachulia ruled out of Game 3 with heel injury
Leonard iffy as Spurs host Warriors in Game 3
Former Lions LB and broadcaster Wayne Walker dies at 80
Spurs: Kawhi Leonard will sit out Game 3
More Sports
Top Stories
CHP investigates deadly crash near Healdsburg
Spurs: Kawhi Leonard will sit out Game 3
UCSF hosts annual skin cancer screening clinic
Man subdued after incident on American Airlines flight to Honolulu
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
Pippa Middleton ties the knot in Springtime wedding
President Trump receives honor at Saudi royal palace on his 1st foreign trip
Show More
1-year-old boy in SF Amber Alert found safe with father in SoCal
Woman charged with manslaughter in San Ramon DUI crash
Would-be parents seek answers after Bay Area adoption center's abrupt bankruptcy and closure
Man allegedly tries to breach cockpit on flight from LAX to Honolulu
Racially insensitive video sparks outrage at SRVHS
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
PHOTOS: 1 dead, dozens injured after car hit pedestrians in New York's Times Square
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
More Photos