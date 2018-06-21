SPORTS
espn

White Sox-A's game postponed; twinbill set for Friday

CHICAGO -- Thursday night's game between the Oakland Athletics and the Chicago White Sox has been postponed because of rain.

The postponement is the 40th in the major leagues this season, one more than last year and the most in at least the past six years.

The game will be made up on Friday as part of a straight doubleheader beginning at 3:10 p.m. CDT. The second game will start at 7:10 p.m., the time for Friday's regularly scheduled game, or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The White Sox announced right-hander James Shields (2-8, 4.63 ERA) will start the first game on Friday, with righty Lucas Giolito (4-7, 7.19) following in the nightcap. Chicago has lost seven straight to match a season high and is a season-low 25 games under .500.

Oakland will send left-hander Sean Manaea (6-6, 3.56) to the mound in the opener and start righty Chris Bassitt in (0-2, 2.45) in Game 2.

The Athletics are scheduled to play four games this weekend during their only visit to Chicago this season.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Related Topics:
sportsespnoakland athleticsmlbchicago white sox
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
With call-up by A's, Edwin Jackson to join record-tying 13th team
San Jose Earthquakes end Real Salt Lake's home win streak
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Ilya Kovalchuk picks the Kings: Now what?
Martini gets 1st big league hit, Athletics top White Sox 7-6
More Sports
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News