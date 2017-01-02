WILDCARD: Raiders face Texans Saturday on ABC7

OAKLAND, Calif. --The Oakland Raiders have signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert to the practice squad ahead of their first playoff game in 14 years.
Agent Leigh Steinberg announced the move on his Twitter account Monday. Gilbert spent time on the Raiders practice squad last season and was cut by the team in the offseason.
The Raiders were seeking a quarterback familiar with their offense with starter Derek Carr sidelined with a broken leg and backup Matt McGloin's status in question with an injured left shoulder. That leaves rookie Connor Cook as the only healthy quarterback under contract.
Oakland (12-4) opens the postseason at AFC South champion Houston (9-7) on Saturday -- pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. and kick-off is at 1:30 p.m. on ABC7.
