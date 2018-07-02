SPORTS

World Cup: Brazil advances to QFs with 2-0 win over Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

Brazil has advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Mexico. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Brazil has advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Mexico.

Neymar opened the scoring in the 51st minute and provided the last pass for Firmino's clincher in the 88th. Firmino tapped in from close range minutes after coming on as a replacement for Coutinho.


For the opener, Neymar slid toward goal and tapped in Willian's low cross from the left.

The goals made Brazil the World Cup all-time scoring leader with 228 goals, surpassing Germany with 226.
