FIRE

Staff, golfers suspect arson after fire at Golden Gate Park Golf Course in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

A 2-alarm fire did significant damage to the clubhouse at the Golden Gate Park Golf Course. Fortunately, there were no injuries. (KGO-TV)

By and Wayne Freedman
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Golden Gate Golf Course is a place where the smell of fresh-cut grass should never mix with soot and ash.

It does, Monday as only a burned shell remains of the course's iconic, 1950's era clubhouse.

"This was like the Cheers of local golf. Everyone knew your name," said Justin Moore, the General Manager. "I am suspicious."

The clubhouse burned early Monday morning, taking with it a snack bar, grill, office, merchandise, and retail items. It went fast.

There have been other fires on the course. In 2016, someone set benches ablaze in the fairways.


Last year, a fire in a homeless encampment caused light damage to trees.

"I cannot pinpoint why someone would want to burn this place," said Justin. "But I do live in the neighborhood and there is a lot of erratic behavior."

About 130 people play the par-3, Jack Fleming-designed course every day, including local children who learn golf through the First Tee Program. They had this week off due to the July 4 holiday. "We will be able to accommodate them," said Dan Burke, Executive Director of the program.

"They have lots of locals, lots of regulars, lots of tourists who just come here to enjoy the wonderful scenery, and the actual golf course that's there, and the building itself. And unfortunately there's extensive damage to this building. It's going to be some time before that's actually brought back up," said San Francisco Fire Department Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter.

Doug Dietz, who has played at Golden Gate for two decades, said the course has lost more than a clubhouse. "It's a gathering place. People say golf is a rich man's game. Not here. It's anyone's game."

The San Francisco Fire Department has yet to determine a cause. The clubhouse did have security cameras. San Francisco Fire is looking at those videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building fireSFFDfirefirefightersgolfarsonarson investigationSan FranciscoGolden Gate Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
MAPS: A look at the 'Pawnee Fire' burning in Clearlake Oaks
Crews continue battling County Fire near Lake Berryessa
PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
More fire
Top Stories
Man accused of planning terrorist attack in Cleveland had SF travel plans
Crews continue battling County Fire near Lake Berryessa
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
World Cup: Brazil advances to QFs with 2-0 win over Mexico
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Teen who lost fingers and eye to fireworks shares 4th of July warning
Man accused of placing hidden camera in Santa Cruz cafe bathroom
Soccer team and coach all found alive in Thailand cave
Show More
MAPS: A look at the 'Pawnee Fire' burning in Clearlake Oaks
Thousands gather at SJ's Avaya Stadium to watch Mexico vs Brazil
7 suspects set to appear in court in teen's machete death
PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
VIDEO: Australian woman bitten while hand-feeding sharks
More News