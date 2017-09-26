Stars lend personal jets for Puerto Rico hurricane relief

Mark Cuban and Pitbull have stepped up to support those affected by Hurricane Maria. (AP Photo)

As relief efforts continue in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, music superstar Pitbull, billionaire Mark Cuban and Dallas Mavericks player J.J. Barea have stepped in to help.

Miami rapper Pitbull sent his private plane to Puerto Rico to transport cancer patients so they could receive chemo treatments in America. Puerto Rico Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez thanked the rapper, known as Mr. Worldwide, on Twitter.


Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, loaned the team plane to point guard J.J. Barea to deliver much needed supplies to the island. Barea, a native of Puerto Rico, left Monday afternoon, missing the first day of Mavs training camp.

"I was really proud of J.J. and how quickly he got involved and how hard he worked to make all of this happen," Cuban told ESPN.



Barea has raised over $100,000 through the crowdfunding website YouCaring.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hurricane mariahurricanepuerto ricoDallas Mavericksentertainmentsports
Load Comments
Top Stories
Residents evacuated after fire threatens homes in Oakland
Truck crashes into cars at Mill Valley In-N-Out parking lot
Bay Area joins National Voter Registration drive
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
First responder receives free car for Harvey actions
FBI report shows San Jose battling rise in violent crime
NFL fans burn gear in response to anthem protests
Baby found in car seat on side of highway with cash
Show More
Santa Clara City Council to consider extending city's curfew
Developer takes drastic action after I-Team Investigation, Ohlone Indian remains found
Trump meets with Spain's prime minister
No vote this week on GOP health care bill
SF becomes 1st city in nation to sue Equifax over data breach
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
More Photos