Stars lend personal jets for Puerto Rico hurricane relief

Miami rapper Pitbull sent his private plane to Puerto Rico to transport cancer patients so they could receive chemo treatments in America. Puerto Rico Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez thanked the rapper, known as Mr. Worldwide, on Twitter.
Gracias al cantante @pitbull x prestar avión privado para trasladar pacientes de cáncer de PR a USA para q puedan tomar quimio @DeptSaludPR— Jenniffer González (@Jenniffer2012) September 26, 2017
Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, loaned the team plane to point guard J.J. Barea to deliver much needed supplies to the island. Barea, a native of Puerto Rico, left Monday afternoon, missing the first day of Mavs training camp.
"I was really proud of J.J. and how quickly he got involved and how hard he worked to make all of this happen," Cuban told ESPN.
Barea has raised over $100,000 through the crowdfunding website YouCaring.