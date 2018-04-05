'Start Here' podcast: Build that where?

BRAD MIELKE
It's Thursday, April 5, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Military to Mexican border

You've been hearing the idea tossed around all week, and yesterday it happened.

President Donald Trump signed an order to deploy the National Guard to the Mexican border to fight illegal immigration while a new border wall is built. ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl says this move caught military leadership off guard.

2. Tough talk, tough tariffs

We knew tariffs were coming, but this week, the Trump administration actually announced what Chinese products they were targeting -- robotics, communications, aerospace, and other tech products.

Less than 24 hours later, China released its own list of American products, including airplanes, soybeans and whiskey. Former Ambassador to China Max Baucus tell us that while he commends Trump for calling out China's trade practices, the president's solution could hurt the United States.

3. Teen town halls

So right now, it's spring break. For Congress. And every year, that means town halls.

Members go back to their districts to hear from constituents. This year, a lot of those participants might be teenagers. ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks says survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting are leading a grassroots movement to pack these meetings.

4. Discipline & DeVos

Teachers have challenging students all the time. But what do you do when timeouts and trips to the principal's office just aren't working anymore?

That was actually a hot topic in Washington yesterday, as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos held a listening session with people on both sides of the discipline argument.

ABC's Erin Dooley says DeVos wants to roll back Obama-era guidance designed to prevent "discriminatory discipline" against minority students.
5. Changing politics of country music

When you think big celebrities with liberal politics and progressive messages in media, do you think of country music?

Over the last several years, the country scene has changed, and so has Nashville. Writer Chris Willman says these days, country stars are less afraid to speak out about hot-button political issues.

