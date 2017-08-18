The State Department says at least one American was killed and one was injured in the terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, Spain.The department said Friday that diplomats from the U.S. consulate in Barcelona are continuing to work with local authorities to identify victims and provide assistance to Americans.The department did not identify either of the Americans, but said the injured person suffered only a minor wound.Police in Spain say that attacks in Barcelona, Cambrils had been prepared some time ago.Senior police official Josep Lluis Trapero said Friday police believe the two attacks were connected with an explosion in a house in the town of Alcanar on Wednesday in which one person was killed. Police believe one of the persons injured in that blast and now arrested had links to the two attacks.Trapero said Cambrils terrorists carried an ax and knives in the car and body belts with false explosives.Four people have been arrested in all. At least 13 people were killed in the attack in Barcelona on Thursday and one in the resort town Cambrils early Friday.