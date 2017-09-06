BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) --The U.S. Postal Inspectors Office is trying to return stolen mail now to Concord residents.
Hundreds of pieces of stolen mail were found stuffed inside pillow cases at the Hampton Inn Brentwood a few weeks ago after the occupants of the room checked out.
Brentwood police Sgt. Michael Thompson says the suspects accessed a Hilton Honors digital key application and registered under a false name. He says they then gained access to the hotel using bluetooth technology on their phone and bypassed checking in at the front desk.
There are no surveillance cameras on the outside of the hotel. Hotel staff declined to comment, but a guest at the hotel today told ABC7 News the ability to get into a room without checking in with an actual person and showing identification may be taking technology convenience too far if it helps criminals.
This same Brentwood hotel was targeted earlier in the summer with a rash of smash and grab car burglaries.
Brentwood police have turned the investigation of the case over to the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office in Oakland. Spokesperson Jeff Fitch says mail threats are on the rise across California in all communities--- urban, suburban and rural. He emphasized the importance of reporting mail thefts to local police departments.
