A student jogging on the fire trails above the University of California at Berkeley Friday fought off a man who snuck up behind her and tackled her to the ground, campus police said Saturday.The man tackled the woman, then tried to take off her shorts and fondled her, but she fought him off and he ran away, police said.The suspect is a man in his fifties, with a medium build, gray collar-length hair, a gray full beard and dressed in khaki pants, according to police.Anyone with information about this crime should contact campus police at (500) 642-0472 during business hours or (510) 642-6760 at other times.